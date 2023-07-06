Plants placed in West Duluth potholes

Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth residents have responded to the city’s pothole problem in a new way.

Below is a fake Christmas tree sitting in a pothole, and a house plant in another near 43rd Avenue and West 6th Street in the Denfeld neighborhood.

Duluth residents plant pothole tree in Denfeld neighborhood.
Duluth residents plant pothole tree in Denfeld neighborhood.(Northern News Now)

It’s presumed the tree is being used to alert drivers of the pothole, but could also be a message to the city from residents who want their roads fixed.

Northern News Now reached out to city leaders on Wednesday to see when they think it will happen.

A spokesperson for the city said their crews are on track to get all 153 miles of main roads and 298 miles of residential roads swept, patched, painted, and graded this summer.

Currently, the city says six pothole crews working around the city.

The city expects more help from seasonal workers this summer.

In each of the last two years, the city has gotten help from twelve seasonal workers.

This year, 30 seasonal workers are expected, and that will give Duluth their first crack-sealing crew since the beginning of COVID.

There was no specific date given to when it will be finished.

