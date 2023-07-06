NorthShore Inline Marathon offers $10K to break course record

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland inline marathon is offering a new incentive for participants.

The NorthShore Inline Marathon is offering a $10,000 cash prize to anyone who can break the course record.

In 1988, Olympian Chad Hedrick and speed skater Heather Gunnin set a new course record.

The 25-year-old records stand at 57:18 for the men’s division and 1:10:26 for the women’s division.

Tavis Trosen, the spokesperson for the NorthShore Inline Marathon, expressed his enthusiasm for this new initiative.

“The NorthShore Inline Marathon brings in some of the most elite skaters from around the world to compete in Duluth, and this is just one example of how we entice them,” says Trosen. “We wanted to offer an additional challenge to motivate athletes and reward their dedication and skill. The $10,000 prize for beating the course record is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the incredible athleticism showcased at our event.”

Skaters of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate in the race and attempt to beat the course record.

Officials say the event offers an opportunity to compete alongside some of the best athletes in the sport.

Established in 1996, the event has become a premier competition attracting elite skaters from around the world.

The NorthShore Inline Marathon will be on Saturday, September 16.

To learn more about the race or register, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.