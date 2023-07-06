Movie production in Ely brings economic boost

A current production, the coming-of-age film is shooting in Ely.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A recent movie filmed in Ely brought a big economic boost to the town.

Production recently wrapped up on the movie “Athens” after shooting in the town for 25 days in May.

According to the Upper Midwest Film Office, the production brought in $100,000 in lodging and over $230,000 in rentals such as vehicles, equipment, and locations.

Additionally, the production spent over $50,000 on local food and catering while also spending $14,000 on local art department purchases.

In an effort to bring more film production to the state, the Minnesota legislature expanded the current film tax credit cap of $5 million to $25 million.

This means productions can get a 25% tax credit if they spend at least $1 million on eligible production costs in the state.

Upper Midwest Film Office leaders say they are looking forward to the next project to the momentum moving forward.

