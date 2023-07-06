Man who intentionally ran down 3 deer near Ely sentenced to probation

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man who admitted to running down three deer near Ely has been sentenced to probation.

Casey Meadows pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors when the incident happened in March on Central Avenue.

Court documents say someone driving behind Meadows saw him speed up and hit three deer running in the road.

Meadows kept going and witnesses stopped to check on the animals, who were still alive but eventually put down.

According to the plea agreement, Meadows was sentenced to a year of probation in which he is not allowed to hunt or cause harm to animals.

If he breaks those terms he will spend 90 days in jail.

Meadows must also pay $1,500 restitution for the value of the three deer killed.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.