Essentia Health donates $13K for emotional resiliency training

The donation was made to the Superior Fire Department on Wednesday morning
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department received a funding boost from Essentia Health.

On Wednesday morning the department was presented with a $13,500 check.

The donation will go toward First Responder Emotional Resiliency Training, which focuses on improving first responders’ mental and social well-being.

Russell Habermann with Essentia says firefighters are often the first to respond to serious situations, which is why the training is important.

“Emotional resiliency training can help them deal with those situations themselves, and cope with those in positive ways, but they can also pass those messages on to those in our community who need it as well,” said Habermann.

The donation was part of this year’s community health needs assessment, which focused on mental and social health.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied

Latest News

Savanna Pallets fire in Cloquet
Tree placed in pothole in Duluth's Denfeld neighborhood
Essentia Health makes donation to Superior Fire Department
A National Night Out planning meeting was held at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
Registration deadline approaching for National Night Out