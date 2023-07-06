Essentia Health donates $13K for emotional resiliency training

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department received a funding boost from Essentia Health.

On Wednesday morning the department was presented with a $13,500 check.

The donation will go toward First Responder Emotional Resiliency Training, which focuses on improving first responders’ mental and social well-being.

Russell Habermann with Essentia says firefighters are often the first to respond to serious situations, which is why the training is important.

“Emotional resiliency training can help them deal with those situations themselves, and cope with those in positive ways, but they can also pass those messages on to those in our community who need it as well,” said Habermann.

The donation was part of this year’s community health needs assessment, which focused on mental and social health.

