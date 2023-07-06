Dry today, showers and storms possible tomorrow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds out of the west. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s, so no frost is expected.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, but increasing clouds in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will form along a cold front across the International Border in the morning and sweep south through the day. The showers and thunderstorms will move into the Ports sometime between 4-8pm. Models are not very consistent with timing, making it a little difficult to pin down. There is a small chance of an isolated severe storm with the main threat being damaging winds. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s away from Lake Superior. However, a northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 60′s and low 70′s around the lake.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be between noon-9pm. Highs will be in the upper 70′s with southwest winds.

