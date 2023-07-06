DECC concerts packing in the crowds this summer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Foreigner!” said the announcer who kicked of the Foreigner concert at DECC.

Speaking of things foreign, Doug Jensen may be better known as the invasive species expert with organizations like Minnesota Sea Grant. This summer, he invaded the DECC to catch some shows.

Click above for the video version of the story

“It is very great to get out, it looks like it’ll be a great turn out tonight.” said Jensen.

The turn outs for this summer’s concert season have been great according to DECC director Dan Hartman. Foreigner, for example, was a sell out because people like Cheryl Grigg of Virginia came from far and wide to rock now that covid induced fears of crowds have abated.

“Fantastic, we had such a super time.” said Grigg.

As covid concerns continue to fade, bands are touring, fans are buying tickets and regional bands are making a few bucks as opening acts again. That includes Meghan Kreidler and Kiss The Tiger from Minneapolis.

“It definitely feels like live music is up and swinging and doing happy about that.” said Kreidler.

The renewed interest in live shows is also giving locals a chance to shine, too. The Denfeld Choir got to go on stage with Foreigner.

“I want to know what love is, I want you to show me!” sang the choir.

Dan Hartman tells us Foreigner was a sell out, the Doobie Brothers were close and the Guess Who sold better than expected.

“So, shows continue to perform very well and we’re pretty excited about that and there are more shows to come.” said Hartman.

Hairball’s recent show sold 9,000 tickets. The Trampled By Turtles concert coming up on July, 8th has also sold 9,000 tickets.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.