DECC announces new cider, seltzer sampling event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After popular demand, a new sampling event is coming to the DECC.

Cider vs. Seltzer is an opportunity for attendees to sample ciders and seltzers from around the region and country.

After the popularity of Cider North in January, event coordinators say they decided to create another fun event for the public.

The event will be held both on Harbor Drive and in Pioneer Hall at the DECC.

Guests can listen to live music or play yard games, including giant pong, by the harbor (weather permitting- games will be moved indoors if needed).

In addition, the popular build-your-own charcuterie board make-and-take activity will make a return from the Cider North event for a separate, additional cost.

Attendees will receive a Cider vs. Seltzer sampling glass, as well as unlimited samples of cider and seltzer from local, regional, and national brands.

There will be food available for purchase.

VIP tickets are available which include unlimited seltzer and cider samples, a commemorative sampling glass, access to games, and can enter the event an hour early.

Ticket prices are $45 for general admission, $65 for VIP, and $10 for designated drivers.

Cider vs. Seltzer will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets are on sale here or at the William A Irvin Seasonal Box Office.

Ciders and Seltzers include:

Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blacklist Brewing Co.

Canal Park Brewing Company

Carbliss

Duluth Cider

Easton Cider

Fulton Brewing Taproom

Humble Forager Brewery

Invictus Brewing Co.

Minneapolis Cider Company

Mousse Sparkling Wine Co.

Number 12 Cider

Plant Botanical

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer

Restoration Cider Co.

Stilly Spirits

Vikre Distillery

Wild State Cider

White Claw

Woodlore Cider

Yellow belly - Sapsucker Farms

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.