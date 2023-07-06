City by City: Two Harbors, Bayfield, Wisconsin

Heritage Days return to Two Harbors the first week of July.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Two Harbors, MN- The annual Heritage Days celebration kicks off Thursday, July 6. The fun starts with the Medallion Hunt, and the winner gets $100. The event continues until the medallion is found. Other Thursday events include the Kiddie Parade and a performance from the Two Harbors City Band. Friday features the golf tournament, vendors to shop at the Community Center and music all day and night. The lutefisk toss will be at 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday and Sunday will feature more shopping, live music, a car show and more. The Heritage Days Parade will be Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bayfield, WI- The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has awarded the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau a $22,750 Joint Effort Marketing grant. The money will be used for promotional efforts for the second annual Art Escape this fall. Last year’s inaugural event brought 9,000 people to Bayfield and Madeline Island during the nine-day celebration. So far, nearly 50 artists are registered to display their work and host live demonstrations during the event. Registration for artists is open through July 15. The 2023 Art Escape will be held September 9-17.

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month is Reckless Driving Prevention. Traffic crashes are more dangerous and deadly when excessive speeds or other reckless behaviors are involved. Every year, 3,000 people are injured due to reckless driving crashes in Wisconsin. Charges for reckless driving include speeding, improper lane changes, aggressive driving, running red lights and more. This spring the penalties for reckless driving increased to $400 for a first offense.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Cromwell, Michigan, Chisholm

