Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger’s 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Thursday and gain a split of their four-game series.

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298. His 12-game hitting streak matched his career best, set with the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0).

Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, connected on a 1-2 changeup that Fulmer (0-5) left over the middle of the plate and drove the ball into the right-field second deck for his fifth home run this season.

Fulmer has lost six straight decisions since beating Boston for Minnesota last Aug. 30.

Mejía got his second major league win, his first since May 24, 2021, for Cleveland at Detroit.

Joel Payamps allowed a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Trey Mancini in the ninth, then got three straight outs for his third save in four chances. Chicago went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, matching his season high.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in five innings. He is 0-2 in three starts after winning seven in a row from May 19 to June 20.

Bellinger hit an RBI single in the second but Milwaukee took a 4-1 lead in the fifth when Joey Wiemer had an RBI single and Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer with two outs, a ball that hit the top of the yellow padding and bounced over the left-field wall.

Bellinger’s two-run homer in the sixth cut the deficit to 4-3. Yelich walked and scored on Willy Adames’ sacrifice fly off Mark Leiter Jr.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility

Latest News

National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) logo
Arizona State hockey to join NCHC
Huskies lose to St. Cloud Rox in extra innings
Duluth Huskies
Huskies fall to St. Cloud Rox 23-18 in extras
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ...
T-Wolves making moves in free agency, sign All-Star Edwards to a five-year extension