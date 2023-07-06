BREAKING: Arizona State hockey to join NCHC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced they are expanding to nine teams.

Starting in 2024-2024 the Arizona State Sun Devils will be competing with the likes of Denver, North Dakota, and of course the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

Now with nine teams the conference schedule will still be 24 games but how often you play certain teams will change.

The teams will be broken up into three sets of 3-team pods, based on geography, that will play four times a year.

This means the Bulldogs will face off with St. Cloud State and North Dakota University four times a year for the foreseeable future.

UMD will still get their chance at ASU, the remaining 16 games will be played against the teams outside your pod.

