400-Year Plan: Understanding Gov. Evers’ school funding veto power

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin’s Governor made an interesting move this week to secure extra school funding for the next 402 years.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ plan spends hundreds more dollars per student each school year, but the way he made it happen is a bit unconventional.

It’s called a line item veto.

It’s a term some may remember from civics class, but not too well.

“It’s something that’s done in order to give the governor a little bit more to equalize the governor’s power in relation to the legislature as part of the checks and balances system,” said Dr. Cindy Rugeley, Head of the Political Science Department at University of Minnesota-Duluth.

It gives governors the power to take out numbers and symbols in state budgets.

The latest budget from the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature for 2024-25, gave an additional $325 to students state-wide for two years.

But Governor Evers used his veto power to remove the 2, 0, and hyphen. That left the year reading “2425,” putting that funding in place for the next 402 years.

Rugeley thinks the move was largely symbolic and doesn’t have much-staying power.

“So technically, when this budget goes away, that biennial budget ends, then that provision will go away too,” Rugeley said.

But school leaders are banking on the additional long-term funding.

Dr. Jill Underly is the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

She said the funding comes at a much-needed time.

“We’re coming off of pandemic money, federal dollars, and so our schools are really struggling to figure out how they are going to make ends meet. So this is a welcomed relief,” Dr. Underly said.

According to Underly, the funding can be used in a variety of ways.

“This gives them additional flexibility to work on facilities, pay staff, receive professional development for new curriculum, purchase textbooks technology,” Underly said.

Karl Morrin is the Superintendent of the Maple School District in our region.

He’s happy rural districts like his are getting some relief.

“I feel pretty good. I feel that we’re going to get some extra revenue which we really need,” Morrin said.

But he’s cautious about using it too quickly.

“Just because we got extra money doesn’t mean we have to spend it right away. We’ve got to make sure we have a good solid plan and so that’s my goal.” Morrin said.

The extra funding will be paid for with local property tax dollars.

Governor Evers issued more than 50 line-item vetoes in the 2024-25 budget

