3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Authorities identify three swimmers pulled from Mississippi River
Cloquet police
Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility
Duluth residents put house plant and Christmas tree in pothole.
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes

Latest News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
NorthShore Inline Marathon
NorthShore Inline Marathon offers $10K to break course record
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024