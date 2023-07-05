Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan

ALLEGAN, Mich (WXMI) - “There was an explosion of light and sparks and people screaming,” Melissa Knuckles said.

She said she will never forget what happened Monday night during the fireworks show at Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee.

Video given by viewers shows the mishap.

“My husband was in a chair here. And he grabbed my daughter and threw her to the ground and went over top of her,” Knuckles said.

And her 8-year-old son was nowhere in sight.

“When my son ran away to get to safety and my husband told me, he said ‘Grab him,’ and I looked and I couldn’t find him, it was immediate panic,” Knuckles

She screamed his name three times. He came running back.

In Allegan County, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of spectators. (CNN, Amy Cummings)

“As soon as it all settled, people immediately started asking, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?’ And people that were burned, people started getting ice out of their coolers, putting ice on burns,” Knuckles said.

She said immediately emergency medical technicians were on scene, and people started leaving.

“And as we were walking across the bridge, there were fireworks going off on the other pontoons closer to those people, and our minds are thinking, ‘Why are you still shooting fireworks off from pontoons?’ People were just hurt,” Knuckles said.

The city of Allegan released a statement Tuesday, which stated that they contracted with Wolverine Fireworks Display, a company they’ve used for years.

It went on to state in part: “During the firework display, a firework cake from the proximate show unintentionally landed in a crowd located to the east of one of the pontoon boats. This resulted in a handful of minor injuries, all but one of which was treated at the site of the incident. One individual was transported to Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital for further evaluation. Our thoughts are with all of those who were affected by this unintentional incident.”

Knuckles said by the time they got to the other side of the iron bridge the fireworks were over, but she said believes the city should’ve added more than just thoughts to their statement.

“The fact that no apology was made is very hurtful,” she said. “Because I know there were kids out here that have autism.”

