Two bald eagles found entangled on Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Deputies swooped in to rescue a pair of entangled bald eagles on a lake in Cass County Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says its water safety patrol found two adult eagles struggling to stay afloat on Leech Lake in Shingobee Bay.

Deputies stated the male eagles were locked together by their wings and talons.

They presume the eagles were fighting in the air over territory and fell into the water.

Deputies were able to help free the eagles from each other.

The eagles then made their way to shore to recover before finding a higher spot to fly away.

