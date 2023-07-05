Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake

Officials say the road was slick after rainfall.
Police sirens flashing generic
Police sirens flashing generic(Canva)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager escaped injury Tuesday evening after driving into Island Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bear Island Road along Island Lake.

Officials arrived to find an unoccupied car in the water.

Through investigation, it was determined a 17-year-old boy was driving alone when he lost control on the wet pavement.

He then swerved to miss a tree and went into the lake.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle with no injuries.

We’re told there were no signs of impairment.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Filming for Her Deadly Letters wrapped on July 2.
TV movie wraps filming with a shoot at Denfeld High School

Latest News

Huskies lose to St. Cloud Rox in extra innings
U.S. Coast Guard Chaplin Dianna Bell
Navy’s first female Chaplain continues to pave path forward in Duluth
First female Navy Chaplain recognized for 50th anniversary
Fourth of July Parade in Cloquet
Cloquet celebrates Independence Day with ‘Fourth Fun’