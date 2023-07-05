Sen. Klobuchar makes Duluth visit touting $8 million Lakewalk improvement funding

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - $8.2 million is on the way to help improve one of the most beautiful spots in Duluth: the Lakewalk.

The funding will come from federal grants that are meant to make the area more accessible for everyone and help preserve the trail for years to come.

While the Lakewalk may be one of the most popular places in the region this time of year, after many long winters in a changing climate, it’s in need of some repairs.

“I think we all know that this isn’t a normal trail,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar. “The Lakewalk gets some bad weather sometimes. So that means you can’t just slap some tar down and hope it works.”

The democrat senator from Minnesota made a stop in Duluth Wednesday, touting some new funding she helped acquire for the Lakewalk.

The funding comes courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of their RAISE program.

According to Klobuchar, keeping the Lakewalk in good condition is something many people can get behind regardless of their political leanings.

“One of the things that unites us is making sure that we have beautiful spaces for both the people who live in the Arrowhead, as well as our visitors to use,” Klobuchar said.

Jim Filby Williams with the city of Duluth said the funding is targeting a specific area.

“Two and a half miles of Lakewalk from the corner of the lake to 26th Avenue East,” said Filby Williams.

According to Filby Williams, structural engineering will help buttress the sections of the shore that are washing away.

There’s also a plan to make the Lakewalk safer for people who use it and more accessible for everyone.

“The idea is to make the trail wider to create more space when you’ve got both walkers and cyclists,” said Klobuchar.

City leaders said the hills near Leif Erickson Park are so steep, it is virtually impossible to navigate in a wheelchair.

They would like to add an alternative, flatter route near the railroad tracks.

“This project will eliminate all of the remaining wheelchair access barriers,” Filby Williams said.

Klobuchar said she understands the importance and the appeal of the Lakewalk for many people in the area.

“My husband and I have used it many, many times and we’re actually hiking the Superior Hiking Trail, this is on it,” she said.

City leaders said they plan to begin work on the Lakewalk in the fall of 2024, with an estimated completion date sometime in 2025.

