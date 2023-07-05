Quieter, sunnier and cooler weather to close the work week
Wednesday: To kick off our Wednesday there is a chance for rain to linger into the morning hours, mainly for NW Wisconsin. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies into the afternoon and a good amount of sunshine making its return. Highs will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Lows tonight will be cool in the 40s for most, but a couple of 30s may be possible in northern MN.
Thursday: High pressure settles in across the Northland and keeps skies mostly clear and sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s for most areas. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies overhead. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.
Friday: The bulk of the day will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Towards the end of the day, a few clouds will be moving into northern MN along with a couple of spotty showers possible by the overnight hours mainly north of Duluth. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.