Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PENGILLY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Pengilly man was recovered after his boat was found circling a lake with just a dog inside.

On Monday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 9:53 a.m. about a boat without occupants on Swan Lake.

Authorities state the boat was circling on the north end of the lake.

The witness said he has saw the boat trolling past earlier with a male driver and a dog.

Responding deputies could see the dog in the boat but the man was not.

After securing the boat, they determined it belonged to James Kleffman, 52, of Pengilly.

It is stated he left home at approximately 8 a.m. to go fishing with his dog.

Itasca County Deputies along with the Itasca County Search, Rescue and Dive Team searched the water where witnesses had last seen Kleffman in the boat.

Kleffman’s body was recovered later Monday evening.

