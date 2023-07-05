Huskies fall to St. Cloud Rox 23-18 in extras

Duluth Huskies
Duluth Huskies(KBJR)
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Huskies started a new series with the St. Cloud Rox at Wade Stadium.

Despite holding an 8-2 lead going into the seventh inning, the Huskies allowed the Rox to put up nine runs in three innings to tie the game at 11.

The Rox put ten runs in the 11th inning and took game one 23-18.

