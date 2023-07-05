Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ to start Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of the Glensheen Mansion’s most popular events returns tonight.

Following the mansion’s beer garden, “Concerts on the Pier” is returning this year to host nine bands in July and August.

The Duluth-based band, “The Slamming Doors,” will be kicking off the event on Wednesday, July 5.

During the concerts, guests are able to connect with neighbors and friends, play lawn games, grab food from local food trucks, enjoy drinks, eat Love Creamery ice cream, or sit by a lakeside campfire.

In addition, guests are encouraged to paddle or boat in to view the concert from the water.

You can also bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show from the shore.

However, Glensheen does not permit watercraft, including kayaks, to be launched from the property.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. but guests can get early access by purchasing grounds admission or a tour.

Each concert will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Concerts on the Pier” Lineup:

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.