Garage, camper total loss after 4th of July fire in Brevator Township

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREVATOR TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire destroyed a garage and camper in St. Louis County.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:35 p.m. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported structure fire on the 3600 block of Highway 33 in Brevator Township, north of Cloquet.

It is stated a passerby reported a shed and camper were on fire.

When responders arrived, they found a garage to be fully engulfed in flames as well as a nearby camper.

Authorities state firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

A house near the fire had heat damage but did not catch on fire.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire but the owners were contacted to come to the scene.

Authorities state the garage and likely the camper are a complete loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cloquet Area Fire District will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire but it is not believed to be suspicious.

