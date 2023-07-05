Crews respond to fire at Cloquet wood pallet facility

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews responded to a fire at the Savanna Pallets building located off Highway 33 in Cloquet this afternoon.

Officials say the call was received just after 4 p.m. from a passerby that noticed heavy smoke coming from the building.

The firefighters arrived on the scene to active flames and still heavy smoke.

They say the fire started in one of the kilns in the wood pallet manufacturing facility.

As of 5:45 the fire has been contained, a large fire response by Cloquet and Carlton fire prevented it from spreading to the other pallets.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

