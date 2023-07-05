Dry and cool today, storm chances returning Friday and this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows falling into the 30′s and 40′s. It’s going to be a chilly night, but more mild temps if you live near the lake.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny skies and some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the International Border through the Range and Arrowhead. We are not expecting severe weather at this time. Highs will be in the upper 70′s with west winds 10-15mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of showers across the southern half of the region.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with northeast winds, so it will be cooler by the lake.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing

Latest News

JULY 5, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Quieter, sunnier and cooler weather to close the work week
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 07/04/2023
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans