Dry and cool today, storm chances returning Friday and this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows falling into the 30′s and 40′s. It’s going to be a chilly night, but more mild temps if you live near the lake.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny skies and some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the International Border through the Range and Arrowhead. We are not expecting severe weather at this time. Highs will be in the upper 70′s with west winds 10-15mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of showers across the southern half of the region.

Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with northeast winds, so it will be cooler by the lake.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

