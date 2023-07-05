Cloquet celebrates Independence Day with ‘Fourth Fun’

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Cloquet, the Independence Day celebration was in full swing as they held their annual Fourth of July parade with more “Fourth Fun”.

The day-long celebration began with the Sawdust 5K race, followed by the “Lavonna” 1-mile race where participants run on the parade route.

Then a car show and the parade honored those who fought for American freedom.

”It’s actually a celebration of their lives, so without them, we wouldn’t have this freedom,” said Shawn Boyd, a classic car club member who participated in the morning car show.

Many fundraising events were going on throughout the day, including a 2-on-2 basketball tournament, all of the proceeds going to local non-profits.

Every year the celebration ends with a movie in the park and a fireworks show over the St. Louis River.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.