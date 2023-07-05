Cloquet celebrates Independence Day with ‘Fourth Fun’

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Cloquet, the Independence Day celebration was in full swing as they held their annual Fourth of July parade with more “Fourth Fun”.

The day-long celebration began with the Sawdust 5K race, followed by the “Lavonna” 1-mile race where participants run on the parade route.

Then a car show and the parade honored those who fought for American freedom.

”It’s actually a celebration of their lives, so without them, we wouldn’t have this freedom,” said Shawn Boyd, a classic car club member who participated in the morning car show.

Many fundraising events were going on throughout the day, including a 2-on-2 basketball tournament, all of the proceeds going to local non-profits.

Every year the celebration ends with a movie in the park and a fireworks show over the St. Louis River.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Filming for Her Deadly Letters wrapped on July 2.
TV movie wraps filming with a shoot at Denfeld High School

Latest News

Cloquet's Fourth of July parade
Navy's first woman Chaplain serving again, for the Coast Guard
City by City: Cromwell, Michigan, Chisholm
City by City: Cromwell, Michigan, Chisholm
City by City: Cromwell, Michigan, Chisholm