City by City: Cromwell, Michigan, Chisholm

Michigan is the 26th state in the U.S. to adopt hands-free driving laws.
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cromwell, MN- Construction work on Highway 210 east of Cromwell at Island Lake begins July 5. This culvert replacement work will require a full closure of Highway 210. The passenger vehicle detour route will take Carlton County Road 120 to Carlton County Road 123 to Highway 73. A truck detour will take I-35 to Carlton County Road 4 to Highway 73. Click here for a detour map.

Michigan- Michigan’s new hands-free device use law went into effect June 30. Michigan is the 26th state in the U.S. to adopt hands-free driving laws. Texting while driving has been illegal in Michigan since 2010, but increasing the parameters of the law to prohibit the use of cell phones without hands-free technology is expected to further improve safety for all road users, including passengers, pedestrians, and road workers. MDOT will install 37 signs at state lines and border crossings announcing the hands-free cell phone law.

Chisholm, MN- The annual “Iron Man Car Show” is coming back to Chisholm Saturday. Classic cars and trucks will line the Minnesota Discovery Center’s park pathways. Attendees can enjoy music, concessions, and gorgeous cars. Click here for ticket information.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Third and Fourth of July events in the Northland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

