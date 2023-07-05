Blatnik Bridge lanes to close starting July 10

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lane closures on the Blatnik Bridge will start next week.

MnDOT crews will be conducting routine bridge inspections on I-535 Blatnik Bridge starting Monday, July 10.

Officials say motorists can expect right lane closures with a 10′ width restriction during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be conducting inspections Monday through Thursday starting on the Superior bound side of the bridge.

Inspections are expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing

Latest News

Concerts on the Pier
Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ to start Wednesday
The 'Glensheen' musical opened in 2015 and tells the story of the murders of Elisabeth Congdon...
‘Glensheen’ musical recounts double murder at mansion
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied