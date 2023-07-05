Blatnik Bridge lanes to close starting July 10

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lane closures on the Blatnik Bridge will start next week.

MnDOT crews will be conducting routine bridge inspections on I-535 Blatnik Bridge starting Monday, July 10.

Officials say motorists can expect right lane closures with a 10′ width restriction during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will be conducting inspections Monday through Thursday starting on the Superior bound side of the bridge.

Inspections are expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

