Beer Garden returns to Great Lakes Aquarium for 4th year

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Beer Garden is back at Duluth’s Great Lakes Aquarium for the fourth year in a row.

Starting July 6, and every Thursday in July and August, the aquarium will have food and beverages outdoors on the Duluth Harbor.

The event will feature $5 Earth Rider Brewery beers, Duluth Cider, wine, local non-alcoholic options, and more.

Local food trucks and vendors will also be available to guests.

In addition, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be returning to perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week.

Officials state admission to the event is free with families and pets welcome.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted for food and beverages purchased at the outdoor bar.

The Great Lakes Aquarium will remain open for indoor exploration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with standard admission rates.

Indoor restrooms will remain accessible until the Beer Garden closes at 8 p.m.

The Beer Garden will be every Thursday at the Great Lakes Aquarium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will run until August 31.

2023 Food Truck Schedule:

  • July 6: Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
  • July 13: Mystery Mobile Catering & Concessions
  • July 20: Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
  • July 27: Johnny B’s Food Truck
  • August 3: Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
  • August 10: Superior Cubans
  • August 17: Log Home Wood Fired Pizza
  • August 24: Johnny B’s Food Truck
  • August 31: Log Home Wood Fired Pizza

