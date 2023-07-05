3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers

Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City
Search and Rescue efforts in Hager City(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Three bodies were pulled out from the Mississippi River Wednesday morning in the search area for three missing swimmers.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, two bodies were found at 6:53 a.m. and the third found at 7:05 a.m. All three bodies were located in the search area.

The families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery.

The Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing names of those located at a later time.

The bodies are believed to be the three swimmers who went missing Monday after going underwater in the Vermillion River near the mouth where the river flows into the Mississippi.

Maj. Mike Johnson with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says there was a family gathering on Diamond Island Monday evening when a man, a woman and a 17-year-old girl were swimming in the river. Another man was also fishing along the coastline.

The three swimmers were inexperienced and swimming without life vests at the time in an area that is three feet deep but with a “sharp drop-off to eight or nine feet” of depth.

When the three swimmers started struggling, the man who was fishing jumped in to help. He was able to help save the woman, who is his daughter, but was pulled under the water himself after re-entering the water to help the other two.

Authorities say the island is only accessible by boat but could not say if there was a boat nearby or if one of the families owned a boat.

Maj. Johnson said everyone involved live in the same house in Oakdale but there are multiple families that live at the house.

Authorities searched for three hours Monday night before inclement weather and darkness hit. Searches started back up Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and continued into nightfall.

Authorities used dive operations, sonar and K9s on both the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers.

Authorities gave an update Monday as search efforts were ongoing. You can watch that below:

RELATED
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing
Search and recovery boat

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans
Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Police sirens flashing generic
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake
Search and recovery boat
UPDATE: Two adult males, 17-year-old female missing north of Red Wing

Latest News

The 'Glensheen' musical opened in 2015 and tells the story of the murders of Elisabeth Congdon...
‘Glensheen’ musical recounts double murder at mansion
Police lights
Man recovered from Swan Lake after boat was found unoccupied
‘Glensheen’ musical recounts double murder at mansion
U.S. Coast Guard Chaplin Dianna Bell
Navy’s first female Chaplain continues to pave path forward in Duluth