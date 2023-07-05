1 dead, 1 hospitalized in motorcycle crash after trying to avoid deer

Highway crash
Highway crash
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADISSON, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man died in a motorcycle crash after trying to avoid two deer.

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:57 a.m. the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle crash on STH 27/70, less than a mile east of Weirgor Road.

Roger Mulroy, 63, from Siren, WI was driving a 2012 Triumph motorcycle with a female passenger eastbound on STH 27/70 when he tried to avoid hitting two deer, according to authorities.

At that point it is believed Mulroy lost control of the motorcycle, skidding down the roadway.

Authorities say Mulroy died at the scene.

The passenger was also transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation for the crash.

