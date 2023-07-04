Two Local Organizations Partner Up to Provide Hope for Cancer Patients

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For nearly a decade the community has come together to help provide hope to cancer patients.

Miller Hill Subaru and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) partnered up Monday to deliver 80 blankets and craft kits to cancer patients and their families at Essentia Health Cancer Center and St. Luke’s Hospital.

Essentia Health says these gifts really let the patients know the community has their backs.

“We provide medication, and we provide cures for cancer, but we don’t always have the soft comfort item or we can’t share that information with them the way that leukemia lymphoma society and Subaru can,” Johannah Orman, who is a Certified Child Life Specialist with Essentia Health.

The donation comes during Subaru’s nationwide “Subaru loves to care” initiative during the months of June and July.

Pediatric Leukemia is one of the number one cancer in children and health officials say these donations help to brighten their spirits.

“To be able to provide them with some sense of joy and be remembered today and be reminded that there are a lot of people rooting for them is important,” said Shannon Blake.

Blake is the Regional Advancement Director for LLS and she says the donations are also for families of cancer patients because when a person is diagnosed with cancer, especially children, it impacts the whole family.

“It’s important siblings and parents get support as well to ease the whole process for cancer treatment.”

