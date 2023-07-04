T-Wolves making moves in free agency, sign All-Star Edwards to a five-year extension

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ...
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday the Timberwolves locked in All-Star Anthony Edwards for another five years.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year designated rookie maximum contract extension worth up to $260 million.

Drafted first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made the 2020 All-Rookie team before making his first All-Star appearance last season.

The Timberwolves also re-signed big man Luka Garza on Monday making him the fourth re-signing for the Timberwolves since free agency opened.

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were the first to come back after their signings were announced on Friday.

The Timberwolves also got help from around the league by signing Shake Milton from the Philidelphia 76ers and Troy Brown Jr., who recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

