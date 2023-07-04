Superior family finds hope after losing everything in fire

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A Superior man, who once saved a family from a fire, has found himself needing his community’s support after escaping a fire of his own.

When Garrett Franks was 19 years old, he experienced a life changing moment. It was then, Franks, and his friend, saved a Duluth woman and her three children from a house fire.

A situation he never expected to be on the other side of, until earlier this year.

”It’s kind of strange being on the other side of the coin,” said Garrett Franks, a Superior resident.

Last month in the Nottingham Apartment Building, Garrett and his daughter, woke up in the early morning May 23 to a fire that started two doors down from their apartment.

“I woke up and I heard the alarm go off,” said Carlee Franks. “I smelt it and I didn’t really register it because I just woke up.”

Carlee acted quickly, waking up her dad. The father and daughter escaped the building that night, walking away with only the clothes on their backs.

“I knew exactly what that smell was,” said Garrett Franks. “I turned to her and said, when we get out of this apartment, I want you on your knees and crawling on the floor to the stairs. I was just thankful for her to be there.”

Despite losing most of their things including their medication, childhood treasures, and their home, hope wasn’t lost.

“It really is a traumatic experience,” said Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the Northern Minnesota chapter of Red Cross. “There’s the financial impact, that sort of personal loss, and there is this uncertainty which is one of the hardest things for a person to get through.”

The Northern Minnesota chapter of Red Cross not only provided support to the Franks following the fire, but 25 other families in the building. A shocking reminder of the abnormally busy year for Red Cross volunteers.

“Over these last 12 months, we actually responded to more home fires than any time in the 10 years I have been with the Red Cross,” said Williams.

Despite the demand for help, the Red Cross banded together to help families, like the Franks, get back on their feet. Allowing this father and daughter to walk away from the experience, knowing the community has their backs.

“They’re here to help,” said Garrett Franks.

Garrett and Carlee plan to return to their apartment in a few months, once it’s restored.

