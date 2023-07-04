Severe weather tonight, quiet and cooler the rest of the week

TUESDAY AFTERNOON/OVERNIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms continue to be possible as a cold front marches through the region. A couple severe storms will be possible, mainly over NW Wisconsin before midnight. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds, but a stray tornado can’t be ruled out at this time. Clouds decrease into the overnight hours.

Tonight MN (KBJR WX)

Tonight WI (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: A chance for rain lingers into the morning hours, mainly for NW Wisconsin. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s, but a couple 30s may be possible in northern MN.

THURSDAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear with highs in the low to mid 70s for most areas. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: The bulk of the day will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds will be moving into northern MN with a couple showers possible by the overnight hours mainly north of Duluth.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.