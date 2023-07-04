One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was killed and several other people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown.

St. Louis County authorities responded to the call Monday just before 2:30 p.m. The preliminary findings of the investigation found that a Kia Rio drove south on Lavaque Bypass when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a Toyota Highlander traveling north.

Law enforcement and medical personnel confirmed the deceased was 46-year-old Penny Jean Polaski, who was the front passenger in the Kia Rio.

The driver of the Kia Rio was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.