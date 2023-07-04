One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was killed and several other people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown.

St. Louis County authorities responded to the call Monday just before 2:30 p.m. The preliminary findings of the investigation found that a Kia Rio drove south on Lavaque Bypass when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a Toyota Highlander traveling north.

Law enforcement and medical personnel confirmed the deceased was 46-year-old Penny Jean Polaski, who was the front passenger in the Kia Rio.

The driver of the Kia Rio was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Sheriff's warning residents after strange call
SCAM ALERT: St. Louis County Sheriff warning residents after strange call
MARGINAL STORM RISK MONDAY
Severe storms marginally possible Monday, better chance Tuesday
Berry farm raising concerns about drought conditions.
Carlton farm seeing unusual crop ahead of berry picking season
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Filming for Her Deadly Letters wrapped on July 2.
TV movie wraps filming with a shoot at Denfeld High School

Latest News

The Franks thank the Red Cross for bringing them hope.
Superior family finds hope after losing everything in fire
4th of July Celebrations Around the Northland
City by City: Third and Fourth of July events in the Northland
City by City: Third and Fourth of July events in the Northland
Behind the scenes of Bayfront's busy fourth of July week