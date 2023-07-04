Minnesota DNR sends firefighting crew to assist in Canadian wildfire

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of Minnesota firefighters are heading to Manitoba, Canada to help fight the historic wildfires.

After a request was sent from Manitoba to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 17 firefighters left the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Governor Tim Walz said the assistance is part of an international mutual aid agreement between the states and provinces surrounding the Great Lakes. The wildfires in Canada have been raging for several months impacting air quality in the state.

Once the crew arrives in Manitoba, they’ll likely work in the region’s remote backcountry while assisting in suppressing the fire through ground efforts.

“Essentially, their work as a crew will be focused on the groundwork to hold the fire in place, so they’ll establish a fire line,” said DNR Public Information Officer Leanne Langberg.

This isn’t the first time a request for help has been made. During Minnesota’s extensive 2021 wildfire season the DNR received mutual support through access to engines, aircraft, and firefighters.

