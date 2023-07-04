‘Let’s go for it’: Mayor says Superior fireworks will happen Tuesday

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior’s mayor says the city plans to move forward with their Fourth of July fireworks display Tuesday night.

Many have been watching the forecast as the chance for severe weather lingers into the evening hours.

While Mayor Jim Paine says, as of Tuesday morning, he plans for the fireworks show to happen, he says things could change if the weather truly gets bad.

Superior’s Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. near Belknap and Ogden.

Then, there’s plenty more events happening throughout town all day, including a big celebration at Barkers Island.

Superior’s fireworks show is slated to start at 10 p.m.

Click here for Superior’s full schedule of events.

Duluth plans to make a decision about its Fourth Fest and fireworks display sometime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.