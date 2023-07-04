FIRST ALERT: Stronger storms may disrupt some 4th plans

Today: We will start our Independence Day with some sunshine, but we’ll see increasing clouds to partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers through the morning. As we head through the afternoon and evening thunderstorms become more likely. There is the potential some storms could be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being strong and gusty winds and larger hail. Temperatures today climb into the 70s for most on the Minnesota side of things. Northwest Wisconsin stays warmer in the 80s. This will increase their potential for severe weather.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: We will see clearing skies through our Wednesday with a chance for showers lingering into the morning hours with sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Sunshine continues into our Thursday with highs in the 70s for most areas. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH. Overnight lows fall back into the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.