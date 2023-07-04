Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth city leaders plan to move forward with Tuesday’s Fourth Fest concerts and fireworks display at Bayfront Park.

City and DECC leaders made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“After consulting with various weather professionals (and our Magic 8 Ball), we are going ahead with the music and fireworks TONIGHT!,” they wrote.

City leaders say event goers may need to dodge some rain in the early evening, but it is forecast to be clear for the 10 p.m. fireworks display.

The gates at Bayfront Park open at 4 p.m. Tuesday with music starting at 5 p.m.

Click here for the full list of events.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.