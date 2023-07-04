Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday

Duluth Fourth Fest
Duluth Fourth Fest(DECC)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth city leaders plan to move forward with Tuesday’s Fourth Fest concerts and fireworks display at Bayfront Park.

City and DECC leaders made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“After consulting with various weather professionals (and our Magic 8 Ball), we are going ahead with the music and fireworks TONIGHT!,” they wrote.

City leaders say event goers may need to dodge some rain in the early evening, but it is forecast to be clear for the 10 p.m. fireworks display.

The gates at Bayfront Park open at 4 p.m. Tuesday with music starting at 5 p.m.

Click here for the full list of events.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hermantown
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Filming for Her Deadly Letters wrapped on July 2.
TV movie wraps filming with a shoot at Denfeld High School
Berry farm raising concerns about drought conditions.
Carlton farm seeing unusual crop ahead of berry picking season
St. Louis County Sheriff's warning residents after strange call
SCAM ALERT: St. Louis County Sheriff warning residents after strange call

Latest News

‘Let’s go for it’: Mayor says Superior fireworks will happen Tuesday
Gesture of Hope
2 local organizations partner to provide hope for cancer patients
Holding on to History
Holding on to History: Locals recount 1988 fireworks mishap at Bayfront
Holding on to History: Bayfront's 1988 Fireworks mishap