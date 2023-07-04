City of Superior celebrates Fourth of July with parade

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Fourth of July festivities were in full swing in Superior with people lining the streets for the annual parade.

“I think it’s the biggest parade around in the area,” John Hilleren said. “The kids like to go catch candy and see everything coming by.”

The 26th annual parade started Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. on Belknap St. and Ogden Avenue. Streets were filled with families, floats and candy, but the fun is just one part of July.

The Hilleren family emphasized that honoring our freedom is the most important.

“Me and a lot of my family members have been in the military, so we try and observe the national holiday,” John Hilleren said.

Taylor Hilleren said the kids love celebrating the special day.

“Our family sacrifices a lot for our country and we are really proud of our country,” Taylor Hilleren said. “So today is important for us.”

The celebrations continued with a 115th Fighter Wing Flyover along with live music.

Fireworks are expected to go off at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.