City by City: Third and Fourth of July events in the Northland

Duluth, MN- Duluth’s Fourth Fest is known as The Upper Midwest’s largest firework display. It’s at Bayfront Festival Park Tuesday. Gates open at 4 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m., and the fireworks are slated for 10 p.m. Organizers are watching the forecast. They plan to make a decision on if they need to reschedule sometime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior, WI- Across the bridge is the annual Fourth of July Parade in Superior. It kicks off on Belknap Street and Ogden Avenue at 11 a.m. Rumor has it, that is where you will see Northern News Now’s Dave Anderson representing the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Cloquet, MN- Festivities in Cloquet are starting bright and early with the Sawdust 5K at Pinehurst Park. There is a car show going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their parade on Cloquet Avenue starts at 11 a.m.

Iron Range- Why wait until Tuesday for the celebrations? On the Iron Range, Aurora Patriotic Days is happening Monday. In addition to bounce houses, music, and car shows, their parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks are at 10 p.m. Eveleth has a street dance Monday starting at 8 p.m. Their fireworks are at 10:15 p.m.

Of course, this is not an all-encompassing list, so be sure to check with your local community organizers about events in your area.

