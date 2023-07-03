TV movie wraps filming with a shoot at Denfeld High School

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A made-for-television thriller just wrapped up filming this weekend, employing many Northlanders in a variety of roles.

Polished Perception is a local production company, and for two weeks, they’ve been shooting Her Deadly Letter.

On Saturday, they set up shop at Denfeld High School.

They put out a casting call for high schoolers back in May.

For many, it was not only a chance to be on camera but also to learn about the industry as a whole.

For most extras on the set of Her Deadly Letter, the film will be their first acting credit.

Many see the movie as their chance to get into a famously cut-throat industry.

“I hope to just step my foot in the door to film opportunities,” said Julia Bell.

For some, that next project might come sooner than they expect.

As a producer, Keely Kemp is well-versed in the business side of things.

She said that the influx of productions coming to the Twin Ports is no accident.

“Duluth is quite a hotspot in the entire country for both TV and film, and that’s because of the incentives.”

The City of Duluth, Saint Louis County, and the state of Minnesota all offer certain financial incentives to lure projects to the region.

In return, they infuse money into the local economy.

Minnesota’s film industry has ebbed and flowed throughout the years, but a new series of incentives is beginning to change that, and people are taking note.

