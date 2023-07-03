Strong storms may shake up Independence Day

MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible as a cold front moves from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. A couple storms could be severe, with the main threats being large hail and strong winds. The severe threat goes down after midnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

FOURTH OF JULY TUESDAY: We kick off our Independence Day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Thunderstorms become more likely by the afternoon and evening with a couple storms potentially being severe. The main threats once again will be large hail and strong winds. Highs reach the 70s and 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers lingers into the morning hours with sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies continue with highs in the 70s for most areas. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies.

