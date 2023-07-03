Scattered showers and possible severe thunderstorms for 3rd & 4th

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Monday, we are looking at some sunshine and the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best time for showers and storms would be through the afternoon and evening hours tonight. An isolated storm or two has the potential of being strong to severe in nature. The biggest threats with any severe weather would be strong and gusty winds and large hail. Again, severe weather today is the exception, not the rule. Temperatures today climb into the 80s for much of the Northland with some near 90. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Independence Day Tuesday: For our Tuesday we will see some sunshine, but again there is the opportunity for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday features a better chance for severe weather. Again the main threats are strong and gusty winds and large hail. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and 80s. As we head towards firework time I think we will be drier, but there is still the opportunity for some showers and thunderstorms. For any outdoor plans on the 4th stay weather aware and keep and eye on the sky.

Wednesday: The trend Wednesday looks to be drier, but again there is the opportunity for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are cooler with most in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

