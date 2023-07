DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon the Huskies opened up another series against the Larks at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies put up nine runs in the first inning and finished with a 13-2 win in game one.

The Huskies absolutely demolish the Larks at Wade! #rollskies pic.twitter.com/lzp5oXoowy — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 2, 2023

