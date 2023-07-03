Burn restrictions lifted in northeast Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Recent rainfall has brought good news to anyone wishing to launch fireworks or light campfires over Independence Day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource is lifting burn restrictions in several Northeast Minnesota counties as the rainfall has reduced wildfire risk in the area.

After 6 p.m. on July 3, Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties will no longer be under burning restrictions.

This means that fireworks on public or private land outside city limits will be allowed; campfires for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping; and burning permits for brush or yard waste.

Check with your local community for any additional restrictions.

The DNR’s lifting of restrictions coincides with recent changes made by the U.S. Forest Service for the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the National Park Service for Voyagers National Park, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for their respective tribal lands.

Minnesotans are encouraged to stay alert as fire danger can change quickly with a few warm or windy days.

According to Karen Harrison, wildfire prevention specialist, “While conditions have improved, we’re not fully out of the woods with fire danger this summer. It’s still important for people to follow wildfire prevention tips such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks, and checking fire danger before doing any burning.”

Harrison suggests playing it safe by being cautious and keeping safety top of mind.

Ignite fireworks away from dry grasses or other flammable material.

Be safe with campfires . Keep it small (3 feet in diameter by 3 feet in height or smaller) and in an established fire ring. Never leave it unattended and drown-stir-repeat until it’s out cold before leaving. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Make sure OHVs have a spark arrestor and try to park on pavement or gravel, when possible, to avoid igniting a wildfire.

To check up-to-date information about fire danger and burning restrictions, you can visit the DNR’s website.

