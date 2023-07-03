Behind the scenes: DECC staff prepares for week full of events

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Preparations are underway at Bayfront Festival Park where the DECC is hosting various events.

Thousands of guests are expected to come this week to attend the concerts, along with the Fourth Fest.

“It is a really big time of the year,” DECC Director of Communications Lucie Amundsen said. “July is all the things coming together at Bayfront Festival Park.”

With back-to-back events, switching between the events calls for quick changes and cleanup.

“The movement never ends; litter is getting picked up and certain things are put away,” Amundsen said.

To help with the movement, the bands use similar sound systems by the same vendor.

“It’s working together to keep not only expenses down but also just general sanity during this spade of days,” Amundsen said.

The DECC brings in a variety of organizations to help set up for the performances, including the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Duluth, Twin Ports Entertainment and First Ave. They also hire a security service to help with the big crowd.

“We hire a security service who comes and brings a level of professionalism,” Amundsen said.

The Duluth Police Department is also helping provide security with the big crowds.

“We are going to be making a presence, directing traffic, crowd control if needed,” Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth said.

Keeping celebrations safe, one event at a time.

