Behind the scenes: DECC staff prepares for week full of events

Preparations are underway at Bayfront Festival Park where the DECC is hosting various events.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Preparations are underway at Bayfront Festival Park where the DECC is hosting various events.

Thousands of guests are expected to come this week to attend the concerts, along with the Fourth Fest.

“It is a really big time of the year,” DECC Director of Communications Lucie Amundsen said. “July is all the things coming together at Bayfront Festival Park.”

With back-to-back events, switching between the events calls for quick changes and cleanup.

“The movement never ends; litter is getting picked up and certain things are put away,” Amundsen said.

To help with the movement, the bands use similar sound systems by the same vendor.

“It’s working together to keep not only expenses down but also just general sanity during this spade of days,” Amundsen said.

The DECC brings in a variety of organizations to help set up for the performances, including the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Duluth, Twin Ports Entertainment and First Ave. They also hire a security service to help with the big crowd.

“We hire a security service who comes and brings a level of professionalism,” Amundsen said.

The Duluth Police Department is also helping provide security with the big crowds.

“We are going to be making a presence, directing traffic, crowd control if needed,” Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth said.

Keeping celebrations safe, one event at a time.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Sheriff's warning residents after strange call
SCAM ALERT: St. Louis County Sheriff warning residents after strange call
MARGINAL STORM RISK MONDAY
Severe storms marginally possible Monday, better chance Tuesday
Berry farm raising concerns about drought conditions.
Carlton farm seeing unusual crop ahead of berry picking season
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Duluth police car
Police: 4 Duluth men arrested during ‘major crime operation’

Latest News

Behind the Scenes: DECC Crews get ready for busy week
Tuesday gets a slight severe storm risk
Strong storms may shake up Independence Day
Burn restrictions lifted in northeast Minnesota
PolyMet's NorthMet mine
Glencore moves to take full control of PolyMet, developer of Minnesota copper-nickel mine