Severe storms marginally possible Monday, better chance Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: After a sunny and warm weekend, Monday will be a day of change as a storm system approaches the region. Right now, the chance for severe storms on Monday is marginal. It will bump up to slight on Tuesday. The storm chance may even last through Wednesday. Warm temperatures in the 80′s will end on Wednesday and then stay away for a while.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. The morning low temperatures will go 55-60. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The next low pressure system coming around will slowly cloud up the sky. The general shower and storm chance region-wide will be 50% A marginal threat for severe storms will invade a territory from Central MN to the Twin Ports to the Iron Ranges. The best shot for this rain will be late afternoon and overnight. The high will hit 85. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Be cautious on Independence Day. There will be a slight risk for severe storms over much of the Northland. The rain chance is 60% during the day and evening. Low temp will be 60. The high will hit 80. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Wednesday has a shot at more showers and storms but it will be cooler. Highs in the 70′s then linger through next Sunday. Next Sunday has a 40% chance for rain.

