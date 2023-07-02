SCAM ALERT: St. Louis County Sheriff warning residents after strange call

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scamming complaint that happened Saturday.

According to authorities, a resident reported she was contacted by someone on the phone who claimed to be with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller used the names of active and former members of the sheriff’s office staff.

The caller then told the resident they had missed a court date and needed to meet up to sign a document.

Sheriff’s officials are warning people that this type of interaction is not a common practice for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

They said members of the public should not meet anyone claiming to be law enforcement who needs documents signed.

