‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A woman in South Carolina is expressing her concerns for black bears who keep showing up on her property.

Linda Chambers, who lives in Berea, told WHNS the bear sightings for her started this last summer around this time.

Chambers has lived in her home for almost 20 years and said she had never been afraid of going outside until now.

“It’s terrifying, I’m 75 years old or will be, where in the world would I go? I can’t run from one,” she said. “I used to walk up and check our mail ‘cause it’s up on the road, and I would walk up there and check it and come back. But now I’m too scared to even walk up the driveway during the day.”

In a security video from Chambers’ property, a young bear can be seen coming up to her door, down her porch and leaving behind a big mess.

She said the bears come out at various times of the day, making her scared to go outside, even just to walk her dog.

“I opened the door this morning and my porch, it was torn to pieces,” Chambers said. “My chair was overturned, my bird seed in that can was everywhere, the flowers were knocked over like they were trying to eat them or something, I don’t know. I’m terrified.”

The Department of Natural Resources said bear sightings are common in the area around spring and summer as bears look for food.

To help South Carolina residents coexist with bears, the department said to never feed or approach them, secure food, garbage, and recycling so bears won’t be attracted to it, and remove bird feeders when bears are active.

The department also said pet food should not be left outdoors, to clean and store grills and smokers, and to alert neighbors of any bear activity.

While seeing a bear may be exciting for some, experts want to remind that bears are wild animals and should be respected.

